No. 25 Mississippi beats Southern Miss 89-72 for 12th straight win

BILOXI, Miss. — Matthew Murrell had a season-high 26 points and five assists, Jaylen Murray scored 21 points and unbeaten No. 25 Mississippi defeated Southern Miss 89-72 on Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The victory extended one of the nation’s longest winning streaks and wrapped up a 2-0 week for an Ole Miss team that’s ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

The Rebels (12-0) took control from tipoff, knocking down each of their first four 3-point attempts and eight of their first 10 total shots. The Golden Eagles (6-6) never led in the neutral-site meeting that was a 12-year first for the in-state programs.

“The first half was one of our better 20-minute segments at Ole Miss, and I think the main reason is we had so much respect for Southern Miss,” Rebels coach Chris Beard said after the game. “We knew they were going to compete. They were a team that had the guys full attention.”

Ole Miss entered the game as a top-20 team in 3-point shooting and took advantage against an Eagles defense that ranked 314th at defending such shots.

The Rebels made 11 of 19 shots from behind the arc, getting five 3s from Murray and three from Murrell.

Southern Miss got 15 points off the bench from Cobie Montgomery, who scored 13 in the first half. The Golden Eagles' bench produced 40 points while the starting five hit just 10 field goals.

Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots a layup past the defense of Southern Mississippi forward Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Biloxi, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Andre Curbelo was one of three Southern Miss players to finish with 13 points. The St. John’s transfer helped spark the Golden Eagles in the second half as they cut the Rebels' lead from 19 points to 10 just inside the final 10 minutes.

Ole Miss then forced four of USM’s 16 turnovers over four consecutive possessions to halt the brief spurt of momentum. The Rebels finished with 26 points off turnovers and were aided by three steals each from Murray and Allen Flanigan.

“It just seemed like time after time after time we’d get back and have a chance to really cut into the lead and they would make a play,” USM coach Jay Ladner said. “Of course, you have to give credit to them ... That’s what good teams do. I think this was a really, really good game for us to help prepare us for league play.”

Former Rebels player and Southern Miss' leading scorer, Austin Crowley, was shut out in the first half with three turnovers before exiting the game in the second after suffering an apparent head injury on a missed layup attempt.

Southern Mississippi guard Austin Crowley (1) reaches around Mississippi guard Jaylen Murray, bottom right, and knocks the ball away during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Biloxi, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

BIG PICTURE

The Rebels continue their chase for the hottest start in program history. The 12 straight wins to open the season are the second-most in program history, one shy of the 13-0 start Ole Miss enjoyed in 2007-08.

Southern Miss will enter conference play with a losing record against Division I opponents for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Hosts Bryant on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Southern Miss: Visits Georgia Southern on Saturday, Dec. 30.

