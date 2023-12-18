SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Trio leads Oklahoma State to 81-60 victory over Oral Roberts

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Quion Williams and Brice Thompson scored 13 points apiece, freshman Eric Dailey Jr. added a double-double and Oklahoma State rolled to an 81-60 victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday.

Williams hit 6 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cowboys (5-5), who beat the Golden Eagles (4-6) for a sixth straight time. Thompson sank 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Dailey totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double. Javon Small had eight assists to go with seven points.

Issac McBride finished with 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting with two 3-pointers for Oral Roberts. Jailen Bedford had 13 points and five rebounds.

Thompson had 10 points, Dailey scored nine and Oklahoma State opened up a 48-27 lead at halftime. The Cowboys shot 54.5% from the floor and made 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Oral Roberts shot 39.3% overall but hit 5 of 9 from distance.

Bedford had the first two baskets of the second half, but Thompson and Dailey buried back-to-back 3-pointers and the Cowboys hit cruise control.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 20-5, including a 13-1 record at home. Oral Roberts' only road win came in 1978. The Cowboys beat the Golden Eagles 78-77 in overtime the last time they squared off in November of 2021.

Oklahoma State is 5-0 this season when leading at halftime and 0-5 when trailing. The Cowboys have missed game-tying or game-winning shots in the final 10 seconds in four of their five losses.

Oklahoma State will host Wofford on Wednesday. Oral Roberts returns home to play John Brown on Tuesday.

