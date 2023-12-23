Cook scores 17 to lead VMI over Penn State-New Kensington 82-65

LEXINGTON, Va. — Freshman Tyran Cook scored 17 points to lead VMI to an 82-65 victory over Penn State-New Kensington on Friday.

Cook made 7 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Keydets (3-10), adding five assists. Teshaud Jackson II finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Brennan Watkins scored 15 with eight rebounds and six assists. Devin Butler added 14 points.

Aubrey Feaster II hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 to lead the Lions. Jadyn Benson contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Ta'Rasi Means added 13 points and three steals.

