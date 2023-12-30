Fletcher Loyer, Zach Edey help No. 1 Purdue rout Eastern Kentucky 80-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points and Zach Edey had 13 points to help No. 1 Purdue rout Eastern Kentucky 80-53 on Friday night.

Mason Gillis and Trey Kaufman-Renn each added 10 points for the Boilermakers (12-1). Gillis also had nine rebounds. Braden Smith finished with eight assists.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (4-9) with 14 points. Leland Walker had 12.

Edey had just three points in the first half but extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 64 games. He was 5 of 7 from the field.

Purdue led by 35 points at 77-42 before going deep into its bench. The Boilermakers held a 46-25 rebounding edge.

Purdue started off sluggish offensively before picking it up. The Boilermakers outscored the Colonels 23-13 in the final 10 minutes of the opening half to take a 43-24 lead.

The Boilermakers shot 57% in the first half, while Eastern Kentucky shot 37%. Purdue held a 21-12 rebounding edge in the opening half. For the game, the Boilermakers shot 52%, and the Colonels 37%

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is hit on the face with the ball after losing control of it next to Eastern Kentucky guard Leland Walker (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Marc Lebryk

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels’ biggest problem was Purdue’s advantage in the paint. The Boilermakers outscored the Colonels 46-18 in the paint.

Purdue: The Boilermakers should retain its No. 1 spot. They won their 35th consecutive regular-season, nonconference game.

UP NEXT

Purdue guard Lance Jones gets a hand on a ball controlled by Eastern Kentucky guard Leland Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Marc Lebryk

Eastern Kentucky: Hosts Lipscomb on Thursday night.

Purdue: At Maryland on Tuesday night.

