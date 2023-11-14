SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Wilcher, Mast lead Nebraska over Rider 64-50 in Cornhusker Classic

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 13 points, Rienk Mast added his second straight double-double and Nebraska turned away Rider 64-50 in the opener of the Cornhusker Classic on Monday night.

Wilcher made 4 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers for Nebraska (3-0), adding five rebounds. Mast finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Josiah Allick added 10 points and six boards.

Corey McKeithan scored 18 to lead Rider (1-2). McKeithan sank 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Mervin James pitched in with 10 points and five boards.

Allick had a dunk in the middle of four made free throws by Brice Williams as Nebraska grabbed a 23-17 lead with 6:26 left in the first half and the Cornhuskers led the rest of the way.

Mast had 20 point and 16 rebounds in an 81-54 victory over Florida A&M last time out.

Rider was the preseason pick to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Stony Brook and Duquesne are the other participants in the round-robin Classic.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME