Reid secures a double-double in his Wake Forest debut and the Demon Deacons beat Rutgers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kevin Miller scored 23 points, 7-footer Efton Reid had 12 points and 14 rebounds in his Wake Forest debut, and the Demon Deacons beat Rutgers 76-57 on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest (5-3) improved to 24-0 at home against nonconference opponents dating to December 2018 — including an 82-71 victory over Florida last Wednesday. The program announced on Tuesday that Reid, a two-time transfer, was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to compete this season.

Wake Forest's double-digit lead was trimmed to 50-48 with 10:31 remaining in the second half — the closest Rutgers had been since it was 5-3. But the Demon Deacons scored the next 18 points. Reid blocked a shot in the paint and Miller made one of his four 3-pointers at the other end to extend the lead to 58-48 with 8:01 left.

Rutgers went five-plus minutes without scoring during Wake Forest's large run.

Cameron Hildreth also scored 12 points, with six assists, for Wake Forest (5-3). Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis, who tied his career high of 24 points against the Gators, scored 11 points and Andrew Carr had 10.

Wake Forest built an early 29-11 lead as Rutgers started the game by making just 3 of 14 shots. But the Scarlet Knights only missed two of their next 11 field-goal attempts to pull within 37-31 at the break. The Demon Deacons led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Aundre Hyatt and Noah Fernandes each scored 13 points for Rutgers (5-3), which played its first true road game of the season.

Rutgers' guard Austin Williams (24) and Wake Forest guard Kevin Miller (0) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Credit: AP/Allison Lee Isley

Rutgers closes out the week playing at in-state rival Seton Hall on Saturday. Wake Forest continues its seven-game home streak against NJIT on Saturday.

