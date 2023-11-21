Phelps has double-double, leads SMU to 70-58 victory over West Virginia in Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zhuric Phelps scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and SMU pulled away midway through the second half to beat West Virginia 70-58 on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

SMU (4-1) took the lead for good on a Chuck Harris step-back jumper with 10:54 remaining that sparked a 22-8 run. Eight players scored for SMU during the stretch that included Ricardo Wright's two 3-pointers and Keon Ambrose-Hylton's six points as the Mustangs stretched their advantage to 68-55 with 2:50 to play.

Wright and Harris scored 12 points apiece and Ambrose-Hylton had 10 for SMU, which shot 60% (18 of 30) from the floor and grabbed 22 of its 33 rebounds in the second half.

Jesse Edwards scored 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead West Virginia (2-2). Quinn Slazinski made three 3s and finished with 13 points. The Mountaineers shot 26% (7 of 27) from the floor in the second half and 37% (20 of 54) overall.

Both teams play at home on Sunday. West Virginia plays Bellarmine and SMU plays UL Monroe.

