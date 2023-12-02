Degenhart powers Boise State to 63-60 victory over Saint Mary's

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart scored 17 points to lead Boise State to a 63-60 victory over Saint Mary's on Friday night.

Degenhart made 5 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (4-3). He added five assists and four rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds, while O'Mar Stanley scored 10.

Aidan Mahaney led the Gaels (3-5) with 19 points. Augustus Marciulionis totaled 17 points, four assists and five steals.

___

