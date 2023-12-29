SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Isaacs has career-high 28 points, Texas Tech races away from Sam Houston 96-60

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 28 points and Texas Tech won its fifth straight, rolling past Sam Houston 96-60 on Thursday night.

Kerwin Walton added 18 points, Joe Toussaint had 13 and Chance McMillian 11 as the Red Raiders (10-2) had their highest output of the season.

Davon Barnes had 18 points for the Bearkats (6-8) and Marcus Boykin added 10.

The Red Raiders made 15 of 33 3-point attempts, with Isaacs hitting five and Walton four, and shot 53% overall (42 of 60). They only had seven turnovers while scoring 15 points off 15 Sam Houston miscues. They also had a 16-0 difference in fast-break points.

Sam Houston went 6 of 17 behind the arc and shot 39% overall (22 of 57).

Toussaint had 10 points in the first half, with four coming on free throws in an 8-0 run that doubled the Red Raiders' lead to 16 at 41-25. Then in the last minute, Isaacs had consecutive 3-pointers, giving him 16 points and Texas Tech a 48-29 lead.

The Red Raiders never trailed but the Bearkats were within 9-8 when McMillian hit a 3-pointer and Isaacs made a layup. Sam Houston quickly got those five points back but then Toussaint answered with a 3 and had a pair of free throws to get the lead to 21-13.

Tech shot 52% in the first half and had six 3-pointers while Sam Houston shot 48% and made four 3s. A difference was at the line where Tech was 12 of 19, Sam Houston 3 of 8. The Bearcats also had 11 turnovers to TTU's two.

Sam Houston had a 12-5 surge in the middle of the second half to get within 17 but a 23-2 run broke it open. McMillian had back-to-back 3s and then Isaacs hit a 3 and converted a three-point play.

Texas Tech closes out its nonconference schedule against North Alabama on Jan. 1.

