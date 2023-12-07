Williams and Newbury combine for 36 points and 7 3s as San Francisco beats Vanderbilt 73-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marcus Williams scored 18 points, Ndewedo Newbury had 17 and San Francisco never trailed in its 73-60 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Williams and Newbury were a combined 13 of 20 from the floor and 7-of-12 shooting from long range. Jonathan Mogbo, who finished with a career-high 23 points in the Dons’ 72-61 loss at Arizona State on Sunday, was held to just four points but grabbed 14 rebounds to go with nine assists. Malik Thomas added 10 points for San Francisco (6-3).

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points and Ezra Manjon had 10 for Vanderbilt (4-5), which shot 43% (24 of 56) overall and were outrebounded 39-21.

The Dons built a 43-29 halftime advantage. Manjon scored four points and Lubin added a layup during a 14-4 run that opened the second half and pulled the Commodores within 47-43. Josh Kunen answered with consecutive 3s and Vanderbilt didn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

San Francisco hosts New Orleans on Monday.

Vanderbilt travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to face Texas Tech in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 16.

