Julian Reese has double-double, Donta Scott adds 19 points and Maryland beats South Alabama 68-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese had season highs with 19 points and 15 rebounds and Maryland pulled away early in the second half to beat South Alabama 68-55 on Saturday night.

Donta Scott made three 3-pointers and also finished with 19 points for Maryland (3-3). Jahmir Young added 16 points and Jordan Geronimo had 14.

Maryland opened the second half on a 23-7 run for a 52-30 lead with 13:48 remaining. Reese scored 10 points and Geronimo added eight during the stretch. South Alabama pulled within 58-47 with 5:13 to play but didn't get closer. The Terrapins entered allowing just 61.6 points per game and outrebounded South Alabama 42-26.

Julian Margrave scored 18 points and Isiah Gaiter had 17 to lead South Alabama (4-4).

The Jaguars hadn't trailed until Young's fast-break layup off a turnover at the 7:07 mark of the first half. The Terrapins then went into halftime with a 29-26 lead.

Maryland hosts Rider on Tuesday. South Alabama plays at Jacksonville State on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here