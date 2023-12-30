SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points, Myles Stute added 16 and South Carolina rolled to a 94-62 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

South Carolina (12-1) is 8-0 at home and won its fifth straight game since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 6.

Murray-Boyles was 5 of 6 from the floor and made 7 of 8 free throws. Stute shot 5 of 10 overall and was 4-of-9 shooting from long range. Meechie Johnson and Morris Ugusuk added 11 points apiece for the Gamecocks, who shot 48% (30 of 62) from the floor and made 24 of 28 (86%) free throws.

Ja’Derryus Eatmon scored 14 points and Keith Lamar had 13 for Florida A&M (2-9).

Stute made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Ugusuk added nine points on three 3s in the first half to help South Carolina build a 49-21 lead at the break. The Gamecocks shot 52% (16 of 31) from the floor and made 8 of 15 from long range in the half.

South Carolina begins Southeastern Conference play on Saturday hosting Mississippi State.

Florida A&M plays at Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

