Stanford trio help Cardinal hold off Oregon State 88-84 in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points, Brandon Angel scored 19 and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and Maxime Raynaud added a double-double to help Stanford hold off Oregon State 88-84 on Thursday night.

Tyler Bilodeau's jumper gave the Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12 Conference) a 76-75 lead with 3:28 remaining in the extra period. Carlyle made the second of two free throws to tie the game, Angel hit from beyond the arc and the Cardinal (8-7, 3-2) stayed in front over the final 2:49.

Carlyle made 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 10 of 16 free throws for Stanford. He added six rebounds and six assists. Angel hit 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Raynaud totaled 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Michael Jones sank three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jordan Pope led Oregon State with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers. He has topped 20 points in four straight games. Bilodeau had 17 points, while Dexter Akanno scored 14 off the bench, sinking 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. KC Ibekwe had 11 points and six rebounds.

Akanno scored nine, hitting two 3-pointers to help Oregon State take a 39-34 lead into halftime. Jones had nine points for Stanford.

Pope hit a 3-pointer and Bilodeau and Christian Wright followed with layups to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 46-34 before the second half was two minutes old. The Beavers maintained a two-possession lead until Andrej Stojakovic's layup pulled the Cardinal within 62-59 with 5:46 left to play.

Raynaud had back-to-back baskets and Spencer Jones' layup capped a 6-0 run and Stanford took a 71-70 lead with 1:22 remaining. Ibekwe hit two free throws, but Carlyle sank a jumper and the Cardinal maintained the lead. Michael Rataj made the second of two foul shots with 16 seconds left to tie it at 73-all and force OT.

Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) drives against Oregon State center KC Ibekwe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Stanford takes a 77-76 lead in the all-time series.

The Cardinal came in averaging 18.2 assists per game and picked up 20 against the Beavers. Stanford averaged a school-record 18.3 assists during the 1988-89 season.

Stanford returns home to play Utah on Sunday. Oregon State travels to play Utah on Jan. 18.

___

Stanford forward James Keefe (22) dunks against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

