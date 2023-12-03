SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Holmes, Garzon power No. 17 Indiana in 72-34 rout of Stetson

By The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and Yarden Garzon scored 14 to spark No. 17 Indiana to a 72-34 win over Stetson on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoosiers held the Hatters to just 12-of-62 shooting (19.4%) from the field, including just 3 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They held a decisive 46-36 advantage on the boards. The Hatters managed to reach double-digit scoring (11) in the second quarter and were held to just five points in the fourth.

Holmes, Garzon and Chloe Moore-McNeil each scored five points to get Indiana off to a 24-9 lead after one quarter and the Hoosiers pushed the lead to 41-20 by intermission.

Holmes shot 7 of 9 from the field for Indiana (7-1). Garzon made 6 of 12 shots with four assists. Sara Scalia added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Sydney Parrish grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her eight points.

Jamiya Turner paced Stetson (2-7) with 11 points and six rebounds.

Indiana opens Big Ten Conference play Saturday at Rutgers. Stetson plays at Denver on Saturday.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME