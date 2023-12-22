SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Michigan State holds Stony Brook to 12 first-half points in a 99-55 victory

By The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaden Akins scored a career-high 22 points, Tyson Walker added 17 points and Michigan State raced past Stony Brook 99-55 on Thursday night for its third straight victory.

Michigan State led 48-12 at halftime — behind 13 points apiece from Walker and Akins. The Spartans scored the opening seven points of the game and added runs of 13-0, 13-0 and 12-0. Stony Brook was just 5 of 37 (13.5%) from the field with seven turnovers.

The 36-point halftime lead was Michigan State's largest since a 38-point advantage, 63-25, against Cleveland State on Dec. 29, 2017.

A.J. Hoggard had 12 points and 10 assists, and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 10 helpers for Michigan State (7-5), which had 33 assists on 38 made field goals. Xavier Booker scored 11 points.

Michigan State continued its hot shooting. In a win over No. 6 Baylor on Saturday, the Spartans scored a season-high 88 points and connected on 63.3% of their field goals, their highest shooting percentage since a win over Savannah State on Dec. 31, 2017. Michigan State was 38 of 64 (59.4%) from the field against Stony Brook, including 12 of 31 from the 3-point arc.

Keenan Fitzmorris scored 10 points before fouling out for Stony Brook (6-6), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Michigan State concludes its stretch of three straight games at home against nonconference opponents on Dec. 30 against Indiana State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME