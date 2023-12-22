Michigan State holds Stony Brook to 12 first-half points in a 99-55 victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaden Akins scored a career-high 22 points, Tyson Walker added 17 points and Michigan State raced past Stony Brook 99-55 on Thursday night for its third straight victory.

Michigan State led 48-12 at halftime — behind 13 points apiece from Walker and Akins. The Spartans scored the opening seven points of the game and added runs of 13-0, 13-0 and 12-0. Stony Brook was just 5 of 37 (13.5%) from the field with seven turnovers.

The 36-point halftime lead was Michigan State's largest since a 38-point advantage, 63-25, against Cleveland State on Dec. 29, 2017.

A.J. Hoggard had 12 points and 10 assists, and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 10 helpers for Michigan State (7-5), which had 33 assists on 38 made field goals. Xavier Booker scored 11 points.

Michigan State continued its hot shooting. In a win over No. 6 Baylor on Saturday, the Spartans scored a season-high 88 points and connected on 63.3% of their field goals, their highest shooting percentage since a win over Savannah State on Dec. 31, 2017. Michigan State was 38 of 64 (59.4%) from the field against Stony Brook, including 12 of 31 from the 3-point arc.

Keenan Fitzmorris scored 10 points before fouling out for Stony Brook (6-6), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Michigan State concludes its stretch of three straight games at home against nonconference opponents on Dec. 30 against Indiana State.

