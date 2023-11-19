Davis has 17 points, No. 16 Ole Miss women use big 3rd quarter to beat Arizona 56-47

NASSAU, Bahamas — Marquesha Davis scored 17 points, Madison Scott had a double-double and No. 16 Mississippi defeated Arizona 56-47 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Down 22-16 after a sluggish first half, the Rebels turned it around in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 25-11. K.K. Deans had a 3-pointer and Davis followed with a 3-point play in the midst of a 13-0 run that turned a 25-18 deficit into a 31-25 lead.

Davis had 13 points in the quarter on 5-of-7 shooting.

Arizona got within 47-44 midway through the fourth quarter but made just one of its last six shots and had five turnovers over the last 5 1/2 minutes.

Deans had 13 points for Ole Miss (4-1) and Scott had 10 points with 11 rebounds.

Maya Nnaji led the Wildcats (4-1) with 12 points.

Arizona shot just 32% (19 of 56), going 3 of 17 from 3-point range. The Rebels also struggled, making just 1 of 12 behind the arc and finishing at 37% (21 of 57) but they were 10 of 17 in the decisive quarter to the Wildcats' 4 of 14.

Both teams struggled on the offensive end at the start, with Arizona taking a 22-16 lead at the half despite going 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 31%. Ole Miss misfired on its five 3s and shot 23%. The Wildcats never trailed in the first two quarters and led by as many as 11.

The Rebels play the South Dakota-Michigan winner for the title on Monday while the Wildcats play the loser in the third-place game.

