Taylor scores 17 points, No. 19 Louisville pulls away from Bucknell 77-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sydney Taylor scored 17 points to lead No. 19 Louisville to a 77-44 win over Bucknell on Sunday.

Olivia Cochran added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (4-0). Nyla Harris and Eylia Love scored 10 apiece.

Cochran had eight rebounds as Louisville outrebounded Bucknell 40-19 — 15-0 on the offensive end which led to 20 second-chance points. The Cardinals also turned 26 turnovers into 34 points.

Isabella King scored 19 points for the Bison (1-3) and Emma Theodorsson added 11.

Bucknell hit four of its five 3-pointers in the first quarter and only trailed 22-18. The Cardinals scored the first two baskets of the second quarter and stretched the run to 9-0 from the foul line on Cochran's 3-point play and Love's four free throws. It was 37-24 at the half.

The Bison opened the second half with a King basket before Taylor fueled a 12-0 run with seven points, her three-point play making it 49-26.

The Cardinals play at No. 23 Ole Miss on Nov. 29.

