SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Taylor scores 17 points, No. 19 Louisville pulls away from Bucknell 77-44

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sydney Taylor scored 17 points to lead No. 19 Louisville to a 77-44 win over Bucknell on Sunday.

Olivia Cochran added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (4-0). Nyla Harris and Eylia Love scored 10 apiece.

Cochran had eight rebounds as Louisville outrebounded Bucknell 40-19 — 15-0 on the offensive end which led to 20 second-chance points. The Cardinals also turned 26 turnovers into 34 points.

Isabella King scored 19 points for the Bison (1-3) and Emma Theodorsson added 11.

Bucknell hit four of its five 3-pointers in the first quarter and only trailed 22-18. The Cardinals scored the first two baskets of the second quarter and stretched the run to 9-0 from the foul line on Cochran's 3-point play and Love's four free throws. It was 37-24 at the half.

The Bison opened the second half with a King basket before Taylor fueled a 12-0 run with seven points, her three-point play making it 49-26.

The Cardinals play at No. 23 Ole Miss on Nov. 29.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME