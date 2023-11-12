SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cochran scores 21 points, No. 17 Louisville women turn back DePaul 81-74

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and No. 17 Louisville overcame a withering DePaul start to defeat the Blue Demons 81-74 on Sunday.

Eylia Love added 16 points for the Cardinals (2-0), who found themselves down double figures before the midway point of the first quarter as the Blue Demons made their first five shots and started 8 of 10 with three 3-pointers.

Nyla Harris contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisville, which shot 45% from the field and made 23 of 27 free throws to overcome 2-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

The Cardinals were also opportunistic, turning 15 turnovers into 23 points while DePaul only got 12 points from 12 Louisville turnovers.

DePaul sophomore Kate Clarke hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points, both career highs for the transfer from Michigan. Anaya Peoples added 19 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Demons (2-1) ended up with 11 3s on 28 attempts but shot 40% after the hot start and were just 7 of 12 from the line.

After DePaul made 11 of 13 shots to start the game the Blue Demons went 1 of 7 with five turnovers and the Cardinals caught them at 29 by the end of the first quarter.

Louisville took a 42-38 lead at the half and despite giving up the lead in the third quarter they were up 63-58 entering the fourth.

Louisville is home against Bellarmine on Wednesday. DePaul heads to the Bahamas to play South Dakota in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME