Cochran scores 21 points, No. 17 Louisville women turn back DePaul 81-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and No. 17 Louisville overcame a withering DePaul start to defeat the Blue Demons 81-74 on Sunday.

Eylia Love added 16 points for the Cardinals (2-0), who found themselves down double figures before the midway point of the first quarter as the Blue Demons made their first five shots and started 8 of 10 with three 3-pointers.

Nyla Harris contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisville, which shot 45% from the field and made 23 of 27 free throws to overcome 2-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

The Cardinals were also opportunistic, turning 15 turnovers into 23 points while DePaul only got 12 points from 12 Louisville turnovers.

DePaul sophomore Kate Clarke hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points, both career highs for the transfer from Michigan. Anaya Peoples added 19 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Demons (2-1) ended up with 11 3s on 28 attempts but shot 40% after the hot start and were just 7 of 12 from the line.

After DePaul made 11 of 13 shots to start the game the Blue Demons went 1 of 7 with five turnovers and the Cardinals caught them at 29 by the end of the first quarter.

Louisville took a 42-38 lead at the half and despite giving up the lead in the third quarter they were up 63-58 entering the fourth.

Louisville is home against Bellarmine on Wednesday. DePaul heads to the Bahamas to play South Dakota in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday.

