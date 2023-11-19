Timpson has 17 and 11 and No. 12 Florida State women defeat South Alabama 80-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 12 Florida State rolled to an 80-45 win over South Alabama on Sunday.

Amaya Bonner added 14 points for the Seminoles (4-0) and O'Mariah Gordon scored 12. Sara Bejedi and Sakyia White added 10 points each. Ta'Niya Latson was just 2-of-16 shooting but she had 11 rebounds as FSU won the boards 60-42 and contributed six assists.

Tyrielle Williams had 11 points to lead the Jaguars (1-3), who shot just 22% (16 for 72).

Florida State never trailed and Bonner's 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 20-9 after one quarter. Another late 3, this one from Bejedi, gave the Seminoles a 37-19 lead at the half.

South Alabama hit 1 of 10 behind the arc and shot 18% (6 of 34) in the first half.

Florida State had 8-0 and 11-0 runs in the third quarter to go on top 64-31.

FSU heads to Las Vegas for the Ball Dawgs Classic, playing Northwestern on Wednesday.

