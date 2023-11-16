Deans, Richardson scored 16 points apiece, No. 23 Ole Miss women defeat Temple 80-63

OXFORD, Miss. — KiKi Deans and Kharyssa Richardson scored 16 points apiece and No. 23 Mississippi used a fast start to defeat Temple 80-63 on Wednesday night.

The Rebels made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter to take a 24-13 lead. Temple was 2 of 11 in the but Tiarra East was 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Ole Miss cooled off a bit in the second quarter but lead 42-26 at the break as the Owls shot 24%, going 2 of 11 behind the arc. Deans had 10 points and the Rebels shot 57%.

Marquesha Davis scored 13 points for Ole Miss (2-1) and Snudda Collins and Rita Igbokwe added 10 each. Deans was 5-of-7 shooting with three 3s and had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

East finished with 24 points for the Owls (2-2) but did not get to the line after the first quarter. Demi Washington added 14 points.

Temple had a 10-point run early in the third quarter to get within 11 but the Rebels countered with a late 7-0 and led 61-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss heads to the Bahamas and plays Howard on Saturday. Temple plays at Villanova on Sunday.

