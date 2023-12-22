Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi power No. 8 Tennessee past Tarleton State 65-46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler scored 13 points and Santiago Vescovi added 12 as No. 8 Tennessee overcame poor shooting in the second half and beat Tarleton State 65-46 Thursday night.

The Volunteers (9-3) shot 2 for 17 in the first nine minutes of the second half. However, Tennessee's lead never dipped below nine points in that time. The Volunteers shot 6 for 28 in the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points for Tennessee.

The Texans (8-4) used an aggressive defense and cut their deficit to six points with about five minutes remaining. Devon Barnes led Tarleton State with 12 points, while Lue Williams and KiAndre Gaddy added 10 point apiece.

Vescovi made two free throws and drew a charge that set up a layup by Jordan Gainey, pushing The Volunteers' lead back to 10 points.

Tennessee trailed by two points in the first half before going on a 15-2 run and taking a 25-14 lead. Tarleton State never recovered. Vescovi and Dalton Knecht each scored five points in the run and the Vols led 39-25 at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives against Tarleton State forward Emmanuel Innocenti (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Tarleton State: After a stunning upset over Jacksonville State earlier in the week, the Texans have lost two straight. They will try to right the ship before they return to Western Athletic Conference play against UT Arlington Jan. 4. Tarleton State won both of its early WAC games.

Tennessee: For most of November and December, the Vols have been looking for offense to go along with Dalton Knecht. Finally, they found it. Knecht scored a total of 11 points in the two games before Tarleton State, but others emerged. Jonas Aidoo, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler were all impressive. The next step is to find consistency.

UP NEXT

Tarleton State: At Loyola Marymount on Dec. 29.

Tarleton State forward Jakorie Smith (6) drives against Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Tennessee: Off for nearly two weeks before hosting Norfolk State on Jan. 2, ahead of Southeastern Conference play.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.