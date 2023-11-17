SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.

Joe Toussaint added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 for Texas Tech (3-0), which shot 44% (24 of 54) overall and 74% (20 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Dian Wright-Forde scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Texas A&M-CC (2-2). Owen Dease was 5 of 16 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Texas Tech took the lead for good about midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. The Islanders stayed within single digits inside the final 15 minutes and cut the deficit to 51-49 but didn't get closer.

Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Texas Tech will look for its fourth straight win to open the season with first-year coach Grant McCasland when its plays No. 21 Villanova on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas A&M-CC is on the road against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME