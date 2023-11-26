Unbeaten, 12th-ranked Texas women rout South Florida 76-44 to win Paradise Jam Reef Division title

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Taylor Jones and Rori Harmon scored 15 points apiece as unbeaten and 12th-ranked Texas routed South Florida 76-44 on Saturday night to win a Paradise Jam championship game.

Texas (7-0) held South Florida to single digits in the first three quarters to win the Reef Division after also beating Arizona State 84-42 and posting a 62-point win against High Point in earlier tournament games.

Jones and Harmon were a combined 12-of-20 shooting from the field. Madison Booker added 12 points and reserve Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 10.

Five players scored for Texas in the opening quarter, led by Booker's six points, as the Longhorns jumped out to a 21-6 lead and led 39-13 at halftime. The Longhorns outscored USF 26-7 in the third quarter, while the Bulls had a 24-12 advantage in the fourth.

Freshman Vittoria Blasigh and reserve Romi Levy each scored 10 points for USF (5-3).

The Longhorns will host Oral Roberts on Wednesday. USF plays at home Thursday against Charleston Southern.

