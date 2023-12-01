Marial has 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Oregon State pull away from UC Davis 71-59

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Chol Marial came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds and Oregon State pulled away from UC Davis for a 71-59 win on Thursday night, ending a three-game losing streak.

Dexter Akanno added 16 points and Jordan Pope 15 for the Beavers (4-3), who made 16 of 18 free throws in the second half and 24 of 28 for the game.

Daivs was 15 of 21 from the line in the second half and 17 of 25 for the game, which had 50 fouls, 32 in the second half.

Kane Milling led the Aggies (3-3) with 11 points and Leo DeBruhl had 10.

Davis, fifth in the country forcing 19 turnovers a game, forced 22 — with Elijah Pepper getting five steals — but couldn't capitalize with just 14 points. The Beavers scored 16 points off 18 Aggie miscues.

Pope and Akanno hit 3-pointers and Marial converted a three-point play in a 14-0 run that turned a 37-30 Davis lead into a 44-37 Beaver lead midway through the second half.

The Aggies missed eight-straight shots before ending the scoring drought with a pair of free throws. The Beavers got the lead to double figures at 51-41 before Davis made a field goal after eight misses and four turnovers over almost 10 minutes.

Davis cut the deficit to five but Akanno scored eight-straight OSU points. With 5:55 to go the lead was back down to six but the free throw parade continued and in the last three minutes the Beavers pulled away.

UC Davis outscored the Beavers 15-2 over the last five minutes of the first half to turn a 25-17 deficit into a 32-27 halftime lead. The Aggies hit their last four shots and Oregon State missed its last six.

The Beavers play their second game of a seven-game homestand against Cal Poly on Monday.

