SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cal has 26-point lead erased before beating UC San Diego 71-67

By The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. — Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Cone scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Cal had a 26-point lead erased before beating UC San Diego 71-67 on Wednesday.

Cal and UC San Diego met for the third consecutive season, with the Tritons winning the past two matchups.

Aimaq threw down an alley-oop dunk, off a nice pass by Jaylon Tyson, to give Cal a 65-61 lead. Emmanuel Tshimanga made two free throws for UCSD, but Jalen Celestine answered with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead.

Tshimanga made two more free throws and Cal turned it over, leading to Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' layup to get UCSD within 68-67 with 22 seconds left. Keonte Kennedy hit two free throws for Cal — which started the game going 6 of 14 from the stripe — for a 70-67 lead.

Tyler McGhie was short on a 3-pointer for UCSD and Celestine sealed it by making 1 of 2 free throws.

Tyson came off the bench to score 13 points for California (4-7). Celestine scored 12 and Kennedy had 10 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Cal scored the opening 10 points of the game and extended its lead to 21-2. The Golden Bears also went on a 9-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 34-8.

UC San Diego scored 21 of the first 27 points of the second half to get within 50-48. Cal went without a point for over five minutes, missing six straight shots, during UCSD’s 14-0 run.

UCSD took its first lead of the game at 56-55 on Bryce Pope’s deep 3-pointer with 8:55 remaining, erasing Cal’s 26-point advantage.

McGhie had 20 points and five 3-pointers for UC San Diego (6-6). Pope added 14 points.

Six of UC San Diego’s seven field goals in the first half were from behind the 3-point arc. The Tritons shot just 25% from the field, while Cal went 18 of 30 (60%).

Cal, which concluded its noncoference schedule, will open Pac-12 Conference play against No. 4 Arizona on Dec. 29. The Bears were coming off an 88-78 loss to hot-shooting Ole Miss in San Antonio last Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME