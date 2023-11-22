UCLA beats Chaminade 76-48 to set up showdown with No. 11 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational

HONOLULU — Freshman Sebastian Mack scored 16 points, Lazar Stefanovic added 13 points and UCLA beat Chaminade 76-48 on Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.

UCLA (4-1) will play No. 11 Gonzaga (3-1) in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Adem Bona added 12 points and Aday Mara grabbed 10 rebounds for UCLA. Mack, who scored 25 points in a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette on Monday, was 7 of 15 from the field with six rebounds and five steals.

UCLA scored 13 of the opening 15 points of the game and added a 15-0 run for a 28-4 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Chaminade made three straight 3-pointers to get within 15 points and the Silverswords trailed 36-21 at the break.

UCLA turned it over 14 times in the first half before finishing with 18.

Chaminade also had a 9-0 run in the second half, on three 3-pointers, to get within 45-35 with 14:24 left. But that's as close as the Silverswords would get. UCLA secured it by scoring 14 straight points to make it 72-44.

Jamir Thomas scored 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Chaminade. Ross Reeves added 11 points.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin, center, reacts to play as UCLA takes on Chaminade during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Honolulu. Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here