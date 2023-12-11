Paige Bueckers scores 26 to lead No. 17 UConn to a 76-64 win over No. 24 North Carolina

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 26 points to lead No. 17 UConn over 24th-ranked North Carolina 76-64 in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Sunday.

The former national player of the year hit 11 of her 14 shots and blocked four on the other end. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (6-3)

Maria Gakdeng had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina (6-4), before fouling out late in the game. She was one of five Tar Heels in double figures.

The game was tied at halftime, but UConn scored the first of 11 points of the second half to open it up. The Huskies outscored North Carolina 29-13 in that frame and led 65-49 three quarters.

North Carolina cut the deficit to eight points with 3 minutes left, but the Huskies held on for the win.

UConn’s losses have come against No. 3 North Carolina State, No. 2 UCLA and the No. 5 Longhorns.

Bueckers had 17 points in the first half, helping UConn to an 11-point second-quarter lead.

But North Carolina used an 8-0 run to pull ahead 30-28 and the game went into intermission tied at 36.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: North Carolina, which has six players who are 6-foot-2 or taller won the rebounding battle 43-33, including 19-11 on the offensive end.

UConn: Bueckers scored the 1,000th point in her injury-plagued career with a driving layup to open the scoring in the second half. She ties Maya Moore as the fastest Husky to reach the 55 game milestone. Bueckers missed much of the last two season with knee injuries.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels return home to face Western Carolina on Friday

UConn: The Huskies host No. 18 Louisville next Saturday in Hartford

