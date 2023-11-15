Jones and Harmon each score 20-plus points as No. 11 Texas women ease past UT Arlington 110-64

AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor Jones scored 21 points, Rori Harmon had 20 points, seven assists and four steals and No. 11 Texas beat UT Arlington 110-64 on Tuesday night.

Texas shot 56% from the field, outrebounded UT Arlington 57-27 and led by double figures for the final 18 minutes. The Longhorns also turned 21 turnovers by UT Arlington into 28 points.

Shay Holle added 17 points and Madison Booker scored 14 for Texas (3-0). Shaylee Gonzales and Khadija Faye each had 10 points. Gonzales entered ranked fifth among active Division I players with 2,025 career points. Harmon, who was picked by conference coaches as the Big 12 preseason player of the year, now ranks in the top-10 in program history in career assists with 429.

Jones scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Texas build a 27-12 lead. The Longhorns extended it to 61-29 at the break, with another 14 points from Harmon.

Gia Adams scored 11 of UT Arlington’s opening 23 points and she finished with 20 on 9-of-18 shooting. Avery Brittingham added 12 points for UT Arlington (0-3).

Texas hosts Louisiana Tech on Sunday. UT Arlington plays UTSA on Saturday.

