Pope's late free throws lift Oregon State past UTSA, 66-65

By The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jordan Pope hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to lift Oregon State to a 66-65 win over Texas-San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State is now 7-0 at home to start the season and has won 10 straight games against non-conference opponents at home.

Christian Tucker hit a 3-pointer with 4:14 left, then added two free throws a minute later to put the Roadrunners in front, 63-59. The Beavers cut the deficit to one on a 3 by Tyler Bilodeau and again on Dexter Akanno's jumper with just under a minute left. Jordan Ivy-Curry missed a jumper that would have extended the UTSA lead and Carlton Linguard Jr. missed the front end of a one-and-one with :22 left. Pope drew a foul and hit his only two free throw attempts to give Oregon State the lead. Ivy-Curry missed a go-ahead shot layup with five seconds left and Michael Rataj snared the rebound for Oregon State to seal the win.

Pope hit 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, to lead Oregon State (7-3) with 19 points. Akanno hit 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, to add 15 points. KC Ibekwe added 11 points and Bilodeau 10. The Beavers shot 44.8% from the field (26 of 58) and knocked down 7 of 15 from behind the arc.

Ivy-Curry had 11 points and dished seven assists to lead UTSA (5-6). Massal Diouf had 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Linguard hit 3 of 7 from distance to add 10 points.

Oregon State will play host to Idaho State on Thursday. UTSA returns home to play Army on Thursday.

