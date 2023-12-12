SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Bostick guides Cal State Northridge over Utah Tech 80-75

By The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Dionte Bostick scored 19 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Cal State Northridge defeated Utah Tech 80-75 on Monday night.

Bostick made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Matadors (7-3). Keonte Jones finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and four blocked shots. De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 13 points and Dearon Tucker scored 11. Jordan Brinson pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Noa Gonsalves had 18 points to lead the Trailblazers (5-5). Tanner Christensen and freshman Aric Demings both scored 13. Christensen had eight rebounds, while Demings added seven assists and five boards. Jaylen Searles made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 11. Hamed Olayinka contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots off the bench.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME