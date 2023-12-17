Pop Isaacs scores 19 points, leads balanced Texas Tech to 76-54 victory over Vanderbilt

FORT WORTH, Texas — Pop Isaacs matched a season best with 19 points to go with a career-high seven assists and Texas Tech cruised past Vanderbilt 76-54 on Saturday night in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Isaacs was 6 of 16 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and has scored in double figures in seven games this season.

Chance McMillian added 14 points for Texas Tech (8-2), which shot 49% (26 of 53) and made 9 of 16 from long range. Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton added 12 points apiece.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (4-6).

Texas Tech opened on a 13-3 run and built a 33-25 halftime lead. Isaacs made three 3-pointers, scored 11 points and had four assists before the break. Warren Washington added all nine of his points in the first half for the Red Raiders.

Toussaint's step-back jumper stretched the advantage to 48-36 with 11:48 remaining, and the Red Raiders had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Vanderbilt leads the series (6-3), but it is the first meeting since an 89-86 Texas Tech win in overtime on Dec. 20, 1979.

Texas Tech forward Warren Washington (22) is fouled taking a shot by Vanderbilt guard Evan Taylor, back, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Vanderbilt plays at home on Tuesday against Western Carolina. Texas Tech will look for its fourth straight win when it hosts UT Arlington on Thursday.

