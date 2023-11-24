SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Deja Kelly scores 10 points in 4th quarter, No. 18 North Carolina women rally past Vermont 54-51

By The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. — Deja Kelly scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally No. 18 North Carolina to a 54-51 win over Vermont in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-34 with less that six minutes to play but it wasn't until a 13-1 run that North Carolina took the lead.

Kayla McPherson made a layup to give her six points in the rally and put North Carolina up 50-49 with 1:47 to play. Kelly followed that up with a jumper before Emma Utterback cut it back to 52-51 with 42 seconds left, ending a 4 1/2-minute drought between baskets for the Catamounts.

The Tar Heels ran down the clock and missed a jumper but the ball was given to North Carolina after a video review reversed the call. That led to a foul that sent Kelly to the line with six seconds left. She made the first for a 53-51 lead and then grabbed the rebound after she missed the second.

Following a timeout, Lexi Donarski got the inbounds pass and then made 1 of 2 free throws. Vermont did not get off a final shot.

Alyssa Ustby had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who play No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday.

Utterback had 18 points for the Catamounts (3-2), who will play Western Kentucky.

North Carolina came in averaging 76.5 points and shooting 41%. Even making 7 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter the Tar Heels finished at 33%. They also went 2 of 16 from 3-point range and 12 of 26 from the foul line.

The Catamounts controlled the first half, holding the Tar Heels to 24% shooting and taking a 28-17 lead. Vermont scored the last six points of the first quarter to lead 13-8 and also scored the last eight of the second quarter.

North Carolina trailed 39-30 going into the fourth quarter.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME