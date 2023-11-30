Rohde scores 13, Virginia clamps down on D to beat No. 14 Texas A&M 59-47

Andrew Rohde scored 13 points and Virginia took command with a 17-2 run spanning the halves and beat No. 14 Texas A&M 59-47 on Wednesday night.

Rohde, a transfer from St. Thomas and the Summit League's top freshman last year, made three of Virginia's nine 3-pointers, including one he banked in to beat the shot clock during the surge. All five starters for Virginia (6-1) scored in double figures, with Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn and Jake Groves all scoring 12.

Henry Coleman III led Texas A&M (6-2) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Aggies' point total was their lowest this season; they arrived averaging 79.3.

The Cavaliers led through most of the first half before the Aggies went ahead briefly. Dunn got Virginia the lead back with a 3-pointer to make it 27-26 at halftime, and the basket started what became the 17-2 run to put the Cavaliers ahead 41-28. Groves and Rohde both added 3-pointers in the run.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies played without injured No. 3 scorer Tyrece Radford (13.0 ppg). They were without Radford and injured No. 2 scorer Henry Coleman III (14.2) in their game on Sunday when they came back from 21 points down to beat Iowa State 73-69, the largest comeback in program history.

Virginia: The Cavaliers did not attempt a free throw until Dunn made a pair with 8:44 to play and did not get a point from their reserves all game.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Mike Kropf

UP NEXT

The Aggies don't play again until next Wednesday, when they host DePaul.

The Cavaliers are at home against ACC rival Syracuse on Saturday.

