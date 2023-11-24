SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Villa has 15 points to lead balanced No. 23 Washington State women past UMass 90-48 in Cancun

By The Associated Press

CANCUN, Mexico — Eleonora Villa led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 23 Washington State rolled to a 90-48 win over Massachusetts on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

The Cougars (7-0) shot 54% (35 of 65), outrebounded UMass, which shot 33%, 42-28 and had 27 assists on 35 baskets.

Bella Murekatete scored 13 points for WSU. Alex Covill added 12 points and Charlisse Leger-Walker and Beyonce Bea both had 11. Another Cougar had nine points and two had eight. Astera Tuhina, who did not score, had a career-high 10 assists and Leger-Walker, who had her first triple-double in a win over Maryland a day earlier, had nine rebounds.

The 10 WSU players played between 16 and 24 minutes.

Stefanie Kulesza had 20 points and 11 rebounds for UMass (1-6).

Murekatete had seven points as Washington State reeled off 18 straight points in the first quarter, hitting 7 of 8 shots while UMass missed six shots and had three turnovers. It was 24-11 after one quarter and 48-24 at the half.

The Cougars cooled off in the third quarter, making 5 of 14 shots, but held UMass to 3 of 15 and pushed the lead to 62-30. WSU heated up again in the final quarter and pulled away.

The Cougars wrap up the round robin tournament against Green Bay on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME