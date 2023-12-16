SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ustby scores 23, fills stat sheet to lead No. 25 North Carolina women past Western Carolina 96-36

By The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby matched her career high with 23 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks as No. 25 North Carolina cruised to a 96-36 win over Western Carolina on Friday night.

Paulina Parris added 16 points, Indya Nivar had 15 and Maria Gakdeng 10 for the Tar Heels (7-4). Teonni Key had 10 rebounds.

North Carolina shot 52% with six 3-pointers, had a 50-24 rebounding advantage and turned 24 turnovers into 37 points. The Tar Heels were plus-50 in paint points and plus-25 on fast-break points.

Audrey Meyers had 13 points for the Catamounts (2-9). They had six field goals in the second quarter when they were outscored 19-15 and 10 in the other three quarters combined, shooting 31%.

The Tar Heels took care of this one quickly, outscoring the Catamounts 26-6 in the first quarter. Paris started and ended a game-opening 9-0 run and Deja Kelly capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer that made it 22-4. North Carolina was 10-of-19 shooting with three 3s and Western Carolina was 3 of 13.

It was 45-21 at halftime and North Carolina had a 23-6 advantage in the third quarter, 28-9 in the fourth.

The Tar Heels play Oklahoma in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

