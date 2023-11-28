SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Steven Crowl's double-double helps Wisconsin cruise past Western Illinois 71-49

By The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Wisconsin cruised to a 71-49 victory over Western Illinois on Monday night.

AJ Storr and Chucky Hepburn also scored 13 points apiece and Tyler Wahl added 12 for Wisconsin (5-2), which won its fourth straight game. The Badgers entered having won the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division, beating then-No. 24 Virginia in the opener and SMU in the title game on Nov. 22.

The Badgers shot 53% (25 of 47) from the floor and 81% (13 of 16) from the free-throw line against Western Illinois (2-5).

James Dent Jr. scored 17 points on 4-of-12 shooting and made two of the Leathernecks' four 3-pointers. Drew Cisse had 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Wisconsin opened on a 19-9 run and led 35-19 at the break. Storr led with 11 points and Wahl chipped in seven. The Leathernecks pulled to 42-34 with 13 minutes to play but didn't get closer.

The Badgers face fourth-ranked Marquette at home on Saturday. Western Illinois hosts NAIA’s Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday.

