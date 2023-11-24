SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 16 Kansas State women beat Western Kentucky 77-61 in Gulf Coast Showcase

By The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. — Serena Sundell scored a season-high 21 points, Ayoka Lee added 16 points and No. 16 Kansas State beat Western Kentucky 77-61 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Kansas State (5-0) will face either No. 18 North Carolina or Vermont on Saturday.

Sundell reached 20-plus points for the 13th time in her career — and first this season. She was 8 of 13 from the field with six rebounds and four assists for Kansas State, which has its highest ranking in the AP poll since the 2008-09 season.

Acacia Hayes scored 14 of her 29 points in the third quarter for Western Kentucky (5-2). She was 11 of 15 from the field, coming up just shy of her career-high 31 points set in January. The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 48-30 and allowed 48 points in the paint.

Sundell scored five points in a half-closing 10-0 run to help Kansas State lead 39-25 at the break. The Wildcats led by double-figures the entire second half — and by as many as 20, 56-36, late in the third quarter.

