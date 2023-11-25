SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Noah Thomasson scores 24 points as Georgia beats Winthrop 78-69

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Noah Thomasson had 24 points, Justin Hill scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Georgia beat Winthrop 78-69 on Friday night.

Georgia led 55-41 with 12:39 remaining after a 3-pointer by Hill, but Winthrop scored 12 of the next 14 points to get within four points. The Eagles were as close as 64-60 with 4:54 left before RJ Melendez made a layup and Thomasson added a contested 3-pointer on Georgia's next possession for a nine-point lead.

Thomasson added another 3-pointer, from nearly the same spot on the court, to make it 72-63. He added a driving layup with 27.4 left for a 74-67 lead.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Georgia (3-3).

Thomasson and Abdur-Rahim combined for 22 of Georgia's 36 first-half points. The Bulldogs closed the first half on a 14-4 run to take a seven-point lead into the break despite shooting just 39%. Winthrop was 12 of 26 from the field (46%) but got outrebounded 22-13 and made seven less free throws.

Kelton Talford scored 19 points for Winthrop (4-3). Kasen Harrison added 14 points and K.J. Doucet had 10.

Georgia plays Florida State on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Winthrop faces NCCAA-member Bob Jones on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME