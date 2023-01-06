Abilene Christian and Southern Utah square off in conference showdown

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-6, 2-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Immanuel Allen and the Abilene Christian Wildcats host Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in WAC play.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Abilene Christian is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah averages 88.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 52.5% and averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Harrison Butler is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.