Stevens has 13 points, helps No. 15 Colorado State rout Adams State 106-61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens, honored in a pregame ceremony after becoming Colorado State’s career scoring leader in his previous outing, scored 13 points to help the No. 15 Rams overwhelm Adams State 106-61 on Friday night.

Patrick Cartier also had 13 points, Jalen Lake had 12 and Nique Clifford and Joe Palmer added 11 points apiece in an offensive showcase that produced a season high in points for Colorado State (12-1).

John Harge had 12 points to lead Adams State. The game was counted as an exhibition for the Division II school.

Colorado State took control early, racing to a halftime lead of 56-35 with a barrage of 3-pointers. At one point in the first half, the Rams went on a 14-0 run, fueled by the outside shooting of Stevens and Palmer, who hit successive 3-pointers in the flurry to help Colorado State open a 20-point lead midway through the first half.

The Rams made 11 of their 3s in the opening 20 minutes with Stevens and Palmer contributing three each. Colorado State finished 14 of 28 from beyond the arc to Adams State’s 3 of 16.

When the Grizzlies stretched their defense to try to contest the perimeter shooting, Colorado State responded with a formidable inside game that featured drives to the basket by Joel Scott, Lake and Clifford.

The Rams ran away from the Grizzlies, with mostly reserves on the floor, during a 21-0 run that swelled their lead to 92-49.

Stevens boosted his career points total to 1,999. Pat Durham was the school's previous leader, scoring 1,980 from 1985-89.

BIG PICTURE

Adams State: The Grizzlies managed to keep the game close in the early minutes before being overwhelmed in the face of Colorado State’s tenacious defense and a powerful offensive show that displayed both a strong inside game and outside shooting touch. They did gain valuable experience competing against a top-tier team, however.

Colorado State: The Rams got a chance to fine-tune their perimeter game as well as polish their transition game in their final nonconference matchup and roll into league play.

UP NEXT

Adams State: Returns to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play when it travels to Black Hills State next Friday night.

Colorado State: Opens Mountain West Conference play when it hosts New Mexico on Tuesday night.

