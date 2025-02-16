Andres Fulgencio powers Adelphi over Saint Michael's

An offensive outburst and a season-high in points by Andres Fulgencio, have Adelphi one step closer to its first Northeast10 regular season title since the 2011-12 season.

Fulgencio scored 32 points and connected on a season-best seven three-pointers, as No. 18 Adelphi defeated visiting Saint Michael’s College, 107-92, on Saturday. Adelphi made 13 three-pointers as it scored its most points this season.

“We all have an understanding that the second half of the season wouldn’t be easy,” Fulgencio, a senior guard said. “We’re chasing something we really want. We just have to keep digging deep and let our hard work pay off.”

Al-Fatir Connor made a layup with five seconds remaining in the first half for Adelphi. Dayshaun Walton stole the ensuing inbounds pass and made a layup as time expired, giving the Panthers a 51-41 lead at the half.

Adelphi (23-5, 15-2) opened the second half on a 16-7 run, as Fulgencio scored 10 points during the stretch. The Purple Knights responded with a 21-7 run, cutting the lead to 74-69, after a jump shot by CJ Crews. Crews scored 33 for the Purple Knights (7-19, 3-15).

“They have shot makers that can take and make some ridiculous shots,” Adelphi coach Dave Duke said. “I love the fact our guys were resilient. They stuck to their principles and didn’t panic.”

Tavin Pierre Philippe made a layup through contact to give Adelphi an 85-76 lead with 5:59 remaining. Pierre Philippe had six assists and scored 22 points for the second consecutive game.

“Playing in this offense is super fun, I feel that it allows everybody to express different facets of their game,” Philippe said. “We have a lot of freedom, and everyone is doing what they’re best at when they get the ball.”

Adelphi traveled to Hawaii in late November, where it suffered two losses at the Hoops in Hawaii Classic. Upon returning, the Panthers have won 12 straight games and 18 of their last 19.

“I think the Hawaii trip was the best thing that could’ve happened to us,” Walton said. “We come from a lot of different places and it gave us a chance to really get to know each other. We didn’t do as well as we wanted to out there, but that losing and adversity helped us get where we are now.”

Adelphi’s No. 18 ranking is its highest since the 2000-01 season, when it was ranked No. 1 in the nation. Fulgencio is a big reason, averaging a team-best 15.1 points after transferring from UMass Lowell. Walton’s 13.6 points per game ranks second on the team, and Pierre Philippe’s 12.3 ranks third.

“We tell the guys all the time, if you have a good shot, let it fly,” Duke said. “These guys are in the gym all the time. They’re confident and we know they’re working hard consistently.”

Adelphi will take on No. 19 Pace (21-4, 13-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Panthers can clinch the NE10 title with a win. Adelphi won the first matchup this season, 67-59, on January 14.

“They’re a different team than we faced earlier,” Walton said. We have to keep preparing for this like it’s any other game. But at the same time, we know the stakes are higher and we have to come out, playing hard from the jump.”