Auburn bolts out of the gate en route to 84-54 win over Alabama A&M

By The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — Reserve Chaney Johnson scored 15 points and Aden Holloway scored 13 points and Auburn started fast on its way to an 84-54 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Williams scored 10 points and reserve Johni Broome 10 for Auburn.

Chad Moodie led Alabama A&M with nine points.

Auburn (4-1) built a 12-0 lead and never trailed. Of the Tigers' first 10-made attempts from the field, four were from beyond 3-point range. Holloway and Williams started the game with back-to-back 3s, William Tavares made one for the Bulldogs to make it 14-5 and K.D. Johnson's with 11:29 before halftime made it 19-8.

Auburn led 49-14 shooting 18 of 34 (52.9%) but just 4 of 13 (30.8%) from distance. The Bulldogs (0-3) by comparison were 6-of-26 (23.1%) shooting overall before intermission.

To its credit, Alabama A&M went on an 18-3 run and took advantage of a stretch of sloppy play from Auburn though still trailed by 28.

This was the fourth meeting all-time between Auburn and the Bulldogs — the first since 2009. Auburn leads 4-0 in the series. The Tigers last played Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama, a 94-78 win.

Auburn is the first of three SEC opponents Alabama A&M will play this season. The Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt on Dec. 2 and Georgia on Dec. 30.

