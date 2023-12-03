Lawrence scores 19, Lubin adds 14 and 10 rebounds; Vanderbilt beats Alabama A&M 78-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt beat Alabama A&M 78-59 Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ezra Manjon had 12 points, seven assists, two steals and just one turnover for Vanderbilt (4-4). Jason Rivera-Torres scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Evan Taylor also scored 10.

Dailin Smith converted a three-point play for the Bulldogs to make it 20-all with 8:26 left in the first half but Manjon hit a free throw 11 seconds later to give Vanderbilt the lead for good and spark a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes. Alabama A&M missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts after Smith's layup, which snapped a string of six straight misses by the Bulldogs.

Omari Peek led Alabama A&M with 13 points. Smith added 11 and EJ Williams scored 10.

Alabama A&M trimmed its deficit to four points on five occasions in the second half, the last of which came when Smith made a layup with 14:33 to play. Tasos Kamateros hit a 3-pointer from the left wing and made the and-1 free throw 30 seconds later, Jason Rivera-Torres was fouled on a 3-point shot and made 2-of-3 free throws, Manjon hit two foul shots and Rivera-Torres made a pull-up jumper with 11:20 remaining that capped a 10-0 run and made it 56-42.

Vanderbilt made 24 of 34 from the free-throw line and finished with 16 assists on 23 made field goals.

Lubin, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who transferred from Notre Dame, had his second career double-double.

Alabama A&M (1-6) had snapped a six-game losing streak — dating to its finale last season — with an 85-83 overtime victory over Tennessee State on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs play the second of three consecutive road games Dec. 9 at Georgia Tech

Vanderbilt: The Commodores play San Francisco at home on Wednesday

