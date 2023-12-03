SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lawrence scores 19, Lubin adds 14 and 10 rebounds; Vanderbilt beats Alabama A&M 78-59

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt beat Alabama A&M 78-59 Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ezra Manjon had 12 points, seven assists, two steals and just one turnover for Vanderbilt (4-4). Jason Rivera-Torres scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Evan Taylor also scored 10.

Dailin Smith converted a three-point play for the Bulldogs to make it 20-all with 8:26 left in the first half but Manjon hit a free throw 11 seconds later to give Vanderbilt the lead for good and spark a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes. Alabama A&M missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts after Smith's layup, which snapped a string of six straight misses by the Bulldogs.

Omari Peek led Alabama A&M with 13 points. Smith added 11 and EJ Williams scored 10.

Alabama A&M trimmed its deficit to four points on five occasions in the second half, the last of which came when Smith made a layup with 14:33 to play. Tasos Kamateros hit a 3-pointer from the left wing and made the and-1 free throw 30 seconds later, Jason Rivera-Torres was fouled on a 3-point shot and made 2-of-3 free throws, Manjon hit two foul shots and Rivera-Torres made a pull-up jumper with 11:20 remaining that capped a 10-0 run and made it 56-42.

Vanderbilt made 24 of 34 from the free-throw line and finished with 16 assists on 23 made field goals.

Lubin, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who transferred from Notre Dame, had his second career double-double.

Alabama A&M (1-6) had snapped a six-game losing streak — dating to its finale last season — with an 85-83 overtime victory over Tennessee State on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs play the second of three consecutive road games Dec. 9 at Georgia Tech

Vanderbilt: The Commodores play San Francisco at home on Wednesday

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME