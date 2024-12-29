SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Aaliyah Nye's career-high 30 highlights No. 20 Alabama women's 93-46 rout of Jacksonville

By The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 30 points and matched her career-high with eight 3-pointers as No. 20 Alabama routed Jacksonville 93-46 on Sunday.

Eris Lester added 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks off the bench for Alabama (13-1). Zaay Green scored 13 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker 12. Karly Weathers added four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Barker scored 10 points in the third quarter and a 12-0 run helped the Crimson Tide extend their 23-point halftime lead to 69-29 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Alabama led 76-40 at the end of the third then held the Dolphins to six points in the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide shot 57% and made 7 of 9 3-pointers in the first half, rolling to a 47-24 lead. They scored 32 points in the second quarter, making 11 of 14 shots overall and going 5 for 5 from 3-point range. To boot, they made 7 of 8 free throws.

Nye hit four 3-pointers in four attempts and scored 16 points in the first half.

Alabama shot 56% for the game overall, hitting 14 of 26 3-pointers and 15 of 20 free throws.

Saniyah Craig scored 11 and Bailey Burns added 10 points for Jacksonville (6-6). The Dolphins shot 30% and had 24 turnovers.

Alabama opens SEC play at home against Florida on Thursday.

