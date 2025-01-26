Holloway and Dioubate lead the way in No. 4 Alabama's 80-73 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Aden Holloway scored 19 points and Mouhamed Dioubate added 14 as No. 4 Alabama survived a scoreless night from its top scorer for an 80-73 win over LSU on Saturday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Holloway and Dioubate came off the bench to have big nights for the Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), after they combined for 44 points in Tuesday's win over Vanderbilt.

Alabama guard Mark Sears, the SEC’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, did not play in the second half after going scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half.

Jordan Sears scored 21 points to lead LSU (12-7, 1-5). Cam Carter had 17 points and Corey Chest had 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Takeaways

LSU: Alabama entered Saturday leading the SEC in rebounds and third in rebounding margin, but Chest’s 18 rebounds — nine of them offensive — controlled the game. LSU had 13 offensive rebounds in the first half compared to Alabama’s five, giving LSU an extra 12 shots from the field and playing a significant role in the game being tied 40-all at halftime.

Alabama: In the absence of Sears in the second half, Holloway took 12 of Alabama’s 35 second-half shots, asserting himself as the leading backcourt scoring option in Sears’ absence.

Key moment

LSU went into the final media timeout down by five points but its next three possessions ended in a blocked shot, a turnover and a missed shot, a span in which Alabama scored eight points. LSU called a timeout to stop the run, but the game was nearly out of reach, the Tigers down 13 with two minutes to go.

LSU forward Trey'Dez Green (8) works by Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Key stat

LSU went 3 for 23 from 3-point range.

Up next

Alabama travels to No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night; LSU hosts No. 1 Auburn on Wednesday night.