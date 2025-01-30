Chris Youngblood scores 23 to lead No. 4 Alabama over No. 14 Mississippi State 88-84

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Chris Youngblood had a season-high 23 points, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining, to lead No. 4 Alabama to an 88-84 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Youngblood made a career-best seven 3 pointers while Alabama made 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Mark Sears had 17 points for Alabama (18-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) and Grant Nelson scored 15.

Josh Hubbard had a career-high 38 points for Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) and made a season-high six 3 pointers. KeShawn Murphy scored 18 points for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State had an opportunity to take the lead in the closing seconds but Murphy missed a running layup with 13 seconds remaining. Alabama missed three straight free throws with 24 seconds remaining to give Mississippi State an opportunity.

Mississippi State jumped out to an 11-5 lead on a pair of 3-pointers by Hubbard in the opening minutes. However, Alabama started to find its range beyond the arc and the Tide used an 8-0 run to grab a 35-27 lead with 5:33 left in the half.

Alabama led 44-39 at halftime.

Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) pushes past Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide improved to 4-0 in SEC road games this season.

Mississippi State: Coach Chris Jans is 0-6 against Alabama since taking over the Bulldogs’ program three years ago.

Up next

Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Missouri on Saturday.