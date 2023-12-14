Williams scores 15, helps LSU rally from behind in 74-56 win over Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. — Freshman Mike Williams III matched his season-high with 15 points and LSU dominated the second half to defeat Alabama State 74-56 on Wednesday night.

The Hornets led 34-30 at halftime, then CJ Hines and TJ Madlock hit 3-pointers early in the second half to help maintain their lead, 40-35 near the 17-minute mark. LSU responded with a 13-0 run in which Williams scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, and the Tigers led 48-40.

Later in the half, the Tigers made six of eight shots and extended their lead to 70-54 with five minutes remaining. LSU scored only six points in the final five minutes and Alabama State two.

LSU shot 57.7% and made seven 3-pointers in the second half. Alabama State shot 29.6% after halftime and was outscored 44-22.

Jordan Wright had 13 points with five rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (6-4). Jalen Reed added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Trae Hannibal had 11 points.

LSU led 11-5 in the early going but Alabama State soon caught up and took a 16-15 lead. There were three ties and seven lead changes in the first half, the last on an 8-0 run by the Hornets that gave them a 34-30 lead at halftime. Madlock started the run with a three-point play and Hines capped it off with a layup and a 3-pointer. Madlock scored 15 points in the half.

Madlock finished with 18 points, Isaiah Range scored 15 and Hines added 13 for Alabama State (4-5). They each made three of the Hornets' nine 3-pointers.

LSU forward Jalen Reed (13) attempts to get the layup past Alabama State forward Eric Coleman (23) and Alabama State forward Darrell Reed (22) during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: AP/Hilary Scheinuk

LSU plays Texas in The Halal Guys Showcase in Houston on Saturday.

Alabama State hosts Southern California on Tuesday.

