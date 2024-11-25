No. 23 Alabama women beat Alabama State 83-33 at Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Aaliyah Nye scored 15 points and No. 23 Alabama coasted to an 83-33 win over Alabama State on Monday at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Sarah Ashlee Barker and Karly Weathers both added 12 points for the Crimson Tide (7-0). Zaay Green had 11. Barker, Weathers and Green combined to go 12 of 16 from the field as Alabama shot 51% and made 23 of 34 free throws.

Cordasia Harris had eight points for the Hornets (2-3), who shot 27.5% and had 28 turnovers while being outrebounded by 17.

Alabama entered ranked 17th in scoring offense through the first two weeks of the season, averaging 87.3 points per game.

Barker opened the scoring and contributed another layup before her 3-pointer made it 14-0. The Tide led 26-8 after one quarter. Alabama also had a 13-2 run in the second quarter and Weathers had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lead 46-20 at halftime.

Alabama plays the winner of UAB-Clemson on Tuesday and the Hornets face the loser.