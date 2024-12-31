Bates has 16, Mitchell 14, Mizzou warms up for SEC play with 82-65 win over Alabama State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tamar Bates scored 16 points, Mark Mitchell added 14 and Missouri closes its nonconference schedule with an 82-65 win over Alabama State on Monday.

Trent Pierce and Tony Perkins added 12 points apiece as 10 players played at least 10 minutes in the Tigers' last warmup before Southeastern Conference play begins on Saturday.

D'Ante Bass scored 14 points for the Hornets (4-9) and Tyler Mack had 11.

Pierce drilled a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game and Missouri never trailed.

Marques Warrick hit a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 22-11 midway through the first half and a couple minutes later they pulled away, going up 42-22 when T.O. Barrett made three free throws. The Hornets had the last basket of the half to trail 42-24.

Missouri had a balanced attack and shot 50% while the Hornets shot 29% and made just one free throw.

Bates had two quick baskets as Missouri scored the first six points of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than 18 until the last minute. Alabama State was 15 of 30 from the floor in the second half.

Exactly 37 years ago Missouri beat Alabama State 129-64 in their only other meeting. The 129 points still stands as the Tigers' scoring record and the 65-point margin of victory is now the fourth largest.

Missouri starts SEC play at No. 2 Auburn on Saturday.