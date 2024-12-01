Queen's 20 points spark hot-shooting Maryland past winless Alcorn State 96-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Derik Queen scored 20 points, snared nine rebounds and dished five assists as Maryland shot its way past winless Alcorn State, 96-58 in a nonconference game on Sunday afternoon.

The Terrapins put on an offensive display by topping 57% shooting from the floor (hitting 32 of 56), knocked down 11 of 23 shots from behind the three-point arc and converted 21 of 24 shots from the free throw line. Maryland (7-1) posted 25 assists on 32 made baskets and outrebounded Alcorn State 44-31.

Alcorn State used a 12-1 first-half run to take a 16-12 lead with 12 minutes left and Antonio Lisenbee tied the game at 20-20 with a layup with 8:42 left. But Queen's layup seconds later sparked a 13-0 run and the Terrapins outscored Alcorn State 28-11 the rest of the half to hold a 48-31 lead at the break.

Queen hit 6 of 9 from the field and was 8-for-8 from the line to lead Maryland. Julian Reese was 10 of 12 from the line with 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Selton Miguel knocked down 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Each contributed 14 points. Rodney Rice contributed 12 points with five assists and DeShawn Harris-Smith chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Keionte Cornelius hit 3 of 6 from behind the arc off the Alcorn State bench to lead the Braves with 12 points. Jalke Gaines-Wyatt and Omari Hamilton each scored 10 points. The Braves shot 21 of 67 from the field (31.3%), including 5 of 20 from distance, and was 11 of 17 from the free throw line.

Maryland won for the sixth time in seven home games and opens Big 10 Conference play against visiting Ohio State on Wednesday.

The road warriors from Alcorn State (0-9) are in the midst of a 13-game road trip and already have played games on both coasts and in every mainland time zone. The Braves first game in their home gym in Alcorn, Mississippi, is still a month away and is listed on some schedules as TBD.